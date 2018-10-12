Home

Quick Silva Interviews Shy Glizzy “Being A Dad Bossed Me Up”

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Quick Silva talked to Grammy Nominated artist Shy Glizzy about his newest album “Fully Loaded.” The rapper talked about his latest project and what in his words is “good music.” Shy talked about his early beginnings as a young D.C. rapper starting out in gogos and his rise to national fame in just a few short years.

Shy Glizzy Performs at the 2013 Trillectro Festival in Washington, D.C.

Source: Kyle Gustafso / Getty

The rapper discussed how being a father changed his life. He explained how being a dad made him boss up and become a better person. He discussed growing up and doing for himself but now he realizes that it’s him and his baby.

