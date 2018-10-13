Drake Opens Up On Kanye/Pusha T Beef On HBO’s “The Shop” [VIDEO]

Drake and LeBron James teased a conversation about retirement on HBO’s “The Shop” earlier this week. Little did we know that Drake would end up talking not only about his son but for the first time, publicly addressing his feuds with Kanye West and Pusha T over the summer.

He did reveal that he doesn’t want his son or the world growing up to hate the mother of his child and that he’s sort of upset that he never got the fairytale relationship of building a family with Rihanna but again, that’s Drake for you.

Drake talking about his beef with Pusha pic.twitter.com/gPUZ468dOq — 6God (@TheDrakeLife) October 13, 2018

Drake on Pusha T: “the song, I thought it was trash but the chess move was genius” #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/8ZCyYtHRtH — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 13, 2018

On Kanye and the ‘Wyoming’ Sessions

“I ended up linking with Ye, and he sold me on this whole speech of like, ‘I’m in a great place, I’m making money, and I’m a father, and I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you, but in order to do that, you’ve gotta be transparent with me. And you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you’re dropping. And so I was in the studio, guess we all kind of felt a genuine vibe from it. So I play him my music, and I told him when I was dropping.”

“I spent all my time, pretty much working on his stuff. And again, I left Wyoming with ‘Lift Yourself’ and a pat on the back. Alright, I’ll try to make the most of this and hopefully he sends some more things through. By the way, I’m in Wyoming, I play him ‘March 14’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

“I wake up, and all these dates are out—all around June 15. Then the next two days, I wake up to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.’ ‘Lift Yourself’ comes out with him just talking nonsense. ‘Oh this guy’s trolling me.’ This was a manipulative, ‘I wanna break you’ thing. So I said alright. I’m gonna go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is. Then, the first album drops (Pusha T’s Daytona). And of course there’s a diss song towards me that you produced, that’s talking about writing? I was just there with you, as friends, helping you. And now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”

On Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon Diss”

“People love to say, like rap purists and people who just love confrontation, they love to say, ‘There’s no rules in this sh*t.’ But there are f**king rules in this sh*t. And I’m gonna tell you something, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. I understand that. Even that, I was like, OK. The mom and dad thing, whatever. You don’t even know my family. But I’ma tell you, wishing death on my friend that has MS? I study rap battles for a living. Now when you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, that passed away, that really sent me to a place where I just believed then, and believe now, that there’s just a price that you have to pay for that. It’s over. You’re gonna get… someone’s gonna f**king punch you in the f**king face. The shit’s done, the event’s over. I wanted to do other things. I didn’t wanna further your reputation or your career by rapping back at you and having this exchange. And that was it for me.”

On wanting to respond — which J Prince ultimately told him not to do

“I got home and I just listened back to it, and I was like, ‘man, this is not something I ever want to be remembered for. This is not even a place that I necessarily want to go.’ And to all the people who enjoy that, I tip my hat to you. By the way, hell of a chess move. The song, I thought it was trash. But the chess move was genius. Back against the wall. I either go all the way filthy or I fall back and I have this sort of chink in my armor for the rest of time to a rap purist. Which is fine, I can live with that. I would much rather live with that than the things that I was about to… the research I did, the things that I was gonna say, and the places that I was gonna go. Not only for him, but the other guy too.”

Drake did confirm that the result of the beef made him go back in the studio and add new tracks to Scorpion? Those records? “Nonstop,” “In My Feelings” and “Mob Ties.” Hmm, makes the “Kiki” line even more suspect!

