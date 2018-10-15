Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019

A Black royal baby is officially on the way!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex have revealed that they’re expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.
RELATED: This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding
The couple wed this past summer in an elaborate ceremony. Harry, 34 is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and son of the late Princess Diana. Markle, 37, is a former actress. The child will be the seventh in line to the throne.
A royal spokeswoman said that Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, was “very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
1. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle1 of 45
2. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle2 of 45
3. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle3 of 45
4. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle4 of 45
5. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle5 of 45
6. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle6 of 45
7. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle7 of 45
8. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle8 of 45
9. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle9 of 45
10. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle10 of 45
11. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle11 of 45
12. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle12 of 45
13. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle13 of 45
14. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle14 of 45
15. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle15 of 45
16. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle16 of 45
17. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle17 of 45
18. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle18 of 45
19. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle19 of 45
20. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle20 of 45
21. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle21 of 45
22. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle22 of 45
23. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle23 of 45
24. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle24 of 45
25. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle25 of 45
26. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle26 of 45
27. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle27 of 45
28. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle28 of 45
29. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle29 of 45
30. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle30 of 45
31. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS31 of 45
32. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle32 of 45
33. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle33 of 45
34. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Procession34 of 45
35. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY35 of 45
36. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING36 of 45
37. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY37 of 45
38. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle38 of 45
39. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle39 of 45
40. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY40 of 45
41. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle41 of 45
42. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY42 of 45
43. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle43 of 45
44. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle44 of 45
45. Royal Wedding Public Viewing In Berlin45 of 45
Join The Majic Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com