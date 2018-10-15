Cancer Awareness: Dr. Kimberly Lee And Nurse Dina Lansey

As we celebrate breast cancer awareness month, we talked to Dr. Kimberly Lee And Nurse Dina Lansey about cancer. From the way that cancer can weigh on the family, to what steps people should take after the moment they hear “you have cancer.” Dr. Lee and Nurse Lansey shed light on what type of questions you should be asking and how to vet out a doctor once you receive a diagnosis.

