On the Air
Home > On The Air

Eva Marcille Is Marred! See The Gorgeous Photos [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Eva Marcilleis officially married. The former America’s Next Top Model winner and her beau, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling exchanged vows in a lavish Atlanta ceremony over the weekend. Even Eva’s Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates were in attendance.

RELATED: Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

RELATED: Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

The couples infant son Mikey was on hand in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tux while daughter Marley Rae was on flower girl duties. Even better? Anthony Hamilton kicked off the reception, once more showing that “Eva The Diva” was going to have a show stopping wedding, period.

See some of the precious photos from the wedding below!

View this post on Instagram

#TheSterlings

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

View this post on Instagram

My first love Marley Rae🌻. Wedding Planner: @ellybevents Venue: @southernexchangeatl Photography: @inijephoto Videography: @ericblanksmedia Floral and Decor: @akeemclayton DJ: @onesoundandent Band: @gritzandjellybutter MC: @twopointoh Artists: @leelajamesofficial @keke_wyatt @anthonyhamiltonofficial @trinabroussard Bridal Stylist and Wedding Day Dresser: @vaingloriousbrides Fashion Stylist: @ashleyseanthomas @seannita Dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum @galialahav @leahdagloria Bridesmaids dresses: @daughtersofnonyelum Stationery: @paperedwonders Tuxes @miguelwilsoncollection Draping: @uniqueeventelements Catering: @boldeventsatl Cake: @cakesbylameeka Dance floor: @lacedvinylshoppe Linens: @utopian_events Chairs: @lilyvevents Flower girl dress: @pantoramini Ring bearer tux: @dolcegabbana Earrings: @misayohousebridal Earrings and Crown  @mariaelenaheadpiecesau Bridesmaids Robes and Earrings  @vaingloriousbrides Makeup: @latashawright @terrellmullin Hair: @metowi @terrellmullin @elijahcohen33 Alterations: @tkbridalandalterations Eva and Marley's Robe @amandabardenofficial Acrylic Items: @ten23designs Photobooth: @paradigmphotobooths

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Eva Marcille Is Marred! See The Gorgeous Photos [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch
10 photos
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close