Wife Of Temptations’ Dennis Edwards Denies Abusing Him Before His Death

The wife of Dennis Edwards, the late-great lead singer of the Temptations who passed away earlier this year is openly denying allegations that she abused him before his death.

Brenda Edwards told CBS 2 in Chicago that claims that she tried to suffocate her husband were “orchestrated” and that “it didn’t happen.” The rumor was that Brenda attempted to hold Dennis’ head face down in a pillow. She was cleared of any wrong doing. “I never had a chance to say goodbye,” she said.

Prior to his death this past February, Dennis’ meningitis was treated by doctors in Chicago but he was reportedly depressed and paranoid, even alleging that his wife was trying to harm him. “He just had thoughts that people were trying to do things to him,” Brenda Edwards said.

An autopsy was conducted, concluding that Dennis Edwards died “due to complications of meningitis.” He was 74 years old.

