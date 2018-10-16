The BET Hip Hop Awards airs Tuesday night at 8/7c. Our girl Ally was on-site talking new music, the latest gossip and more with the hottest celebs.Follow @hiphopdetroit
BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS]
26 photos Launch gallery
BTS At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show1 of 26
2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside2 of 26
3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show3 of 26
4. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show4 of 26
5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside5 of 26
6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Show6 of 26
7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show7 of 26
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Arrivals8 of 26
9. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Roaming Red Carpet9 of 26
10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show10 of 26
11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside11 of 26
12. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside12 of 26
13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside13 of 26
14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside14 of 26
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside15 of 26
16. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside16 of 26
17. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside17 of 26
18. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside18 of 26
19. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside19 of 26
20. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside20 of 26
21. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside21 of 26
22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside22 of 26
23. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside23 of 26
24. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside24 of 26
25. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside25 of 26
26. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Inside26 of 26
Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.
Ally Talks To All The Stars At The BET Hip Hop Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily