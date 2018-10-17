Pusha T Says He Found Out About Drake’s Son Because Of Noah “40” Shebib

Well the Drake and Pusha Tbattle just took an interesting turn. A few days after Drake appeared on The Shopwith LeBron James, Push appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast to discuss everything from the battle, who actually gave up the info about Drake’s son and much more.

Around the 20-minute mark is where things truly pick up.

On Drake’s Appearance On The Shop

“I f*ck with The Shop. Cool to see LeBron opinionated and curse. With that being said … that particular episode, Maverick ruined the whole show. It wasn’t authentic to me. On top of that, it was biased, you didn’t even camouflage the bias. But, I just thought it was crazy. I don’t see how you can chime in so much without mentioning “Two Birds One Stone,” Cudi’s mental health issues, mentioning my wife … I don’t see how you can breeze through all of that.”

On Who Gave Push The Information About Drake’s Son:

“The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to . . . he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day . . . And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

On his thoughts on the battle:

“I don’t even know J Prince. He did a book tour on the back of this. All these false narratives are covering up the fact that, ‘Bro, we had a battle and you came up on the short end of the stick.’”

WELL. You can hear the full audio here and you can hear a snippet of audio below.

