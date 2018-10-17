Leah’s Lemonade: Ella Mai Opens Up About “Trip” Remix Controversy

Today on Leah’s Lemonade….She dished the unsaid beef between Ella Mai and Jacquees. According to Ella Mai there isn’t much of one. The singer sat down for an interview and explained that the situation isn’t a beef but when you try to profit off a song that’s not yours… well it’s not going to go well legally. She admitted that they had met and they were cool, Ella Mai admitted she didn’t follow him on social media so there was no way for her to block him…Yikes… Apparently things are all good because they were seen embracing one another on social media.

T.I. is in some hot water for teasing a video with a look alike of Melania Trump…Let’s just say the first lady isn’t too pleased. The video shows Donald Trump leaving the White House and the Melania look alike strips all the way naked. Well the White House isn’t too fond, Melania’s Director of Communications tweeted the video was in bad taste and that Americans should boycott T.I…. Y’all not messing with the King of the South or nah?

