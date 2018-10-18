Good Parenting? Texas Mom Spanks Teen Son After He Took Off In Her Car

People don’t play about their cars. One El Paso mother took it to another level when she chased her son down who had gone off in her car and then proceeded to spank him.

Who filmed all of this? The boy’s sister of course.

Liza Campero captured all the video of her brother Aaron Martinez and how mom gave him some righteous parenting. The entire thing originally went viral on Twitter, getting more than 42K retweets and 140,000 plus likes.

The 14-year-old teen took his mom’s BMW after disabling all the security cameras in the house last Friday. But, after his best friend mom told Martinez’ mom and Campero confirmed to her mother that her prized car was indeed not in the driveway, she told her daughter that she was going to get her belt.

Campero and her mom hopped in the car and after a short drive found Martinez at an intersection. Mom told Martinez to pull over and when he saw the belt, everything wasn’t fun and games anymore. Thankfully, aside from hurt pride, he’s learned his lesson.

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Campero told ABC 13. “He says he learned his lesson and it was deserved and needs to make better decisions and didn’t do the right thing,”

As far as punishment? Well, Aaron is grounded until further notice with no electronics including his Playstation 4 and that the hinges had been taken off of his bedroom door and he can be only two places now – at school or with his mom.

