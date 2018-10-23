It’s that time again. Early voting has begun in Texas! The process began on Monday, October 22 and will conclude on November 2. You can still vote on Election Day on November 6 if you are not going to vote early or do not have the time to do so.

We’ve helped compile a quick sheet as to what you’ll need in terms of voter identification (Voter ID), a sample ballot to understand what you may see at the polls, the location of polling places and also voter information.

For more info, visit HarrisVotes.com

All The Information You Need About Early Voting In Harris County was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

