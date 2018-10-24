Suspicious Package Sent To Obamas, Clintons And CNN

The Secret Service says they have intercepted suspicious packages to residences of former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN’s New York office.

Another package was sent to investor George Soros.

Time Warner Center – where CNN's New York offices are located – was just evacuated. The alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air reporting the packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas. @ShimonPro reporting it was over "a suspicious package." pic.twitter.com/EYBsytil0o — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 24, 2018

The FBI says they’re investigating the packages.

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

Here’s the full statement from the Secret Service:

“The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The White House has released a statement condemning the attempted attacks.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Suspicious Package Sent To Obamas, Clintons And CNN was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Urban Daily: