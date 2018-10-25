Meet The Cast Of Snoop Dogg’s “Redemption Of A Dogg”

Photo by

Meet The Cast Of Snoop Dogg's "Redemption Of A Dogg"

Three talented members of The Redemption of a Dogg cast stopped by to tell us all the details about the play. The play stops through Detroit October 25-27, 2018 at The Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or jecaryous.com

