Some episodes of Dr. Phill are hard to believe. Remember, it’s the show where we got the “Catch Me Outside” girl. But his latest episode may have given birth to somebody even more crazy than her!

The self-help guru opened his show up to Treasure, one of the more “unique” guests he’s ever had on the show. Why is she unique? Because Treasure believes she’s 100% white. W-H-I-T-E. The gag? She’s black as can be! It’s a reverse Rachel Dolezal.

The 16-year-old denies having a wide nose, chemically relaxed hair and gapped teeth but there it is, front and center. To make matters even worse (or more hilarious), she believes that her body is on par with Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian! Her rationale for all of this? That she “thinks and acts like white people,” that she “looks like white people” and is “completely and utterly better” than black people.

After Dr. Phil tried to break down why the teen was acting the way she was, he introduced Spirit, a licensed therapist and life coach to weigh in on her behavior.

“We have issues around culture, we have issues around class, we have issues around racial identity, and we have issues around self-esteem,” Spirit said. “It’s not that she hates black people; it’s that she hates herself, and she wants her old life back.”

Here’s hoping the child gets some help.

Transracial? Black Teen Goes On Dr. Phil And Proclaims She’s White was originally published on theboxhouston.com

