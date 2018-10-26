Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex Case

Tekashi69 isn’t going to jail for his 2015 child sex case. Instead the controversial Brooklyn rapper has been sentenced to four years probation!

Tekashi received the sentence after he failed to meet the terms of a plea agreement in the case where he was charged for unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance. In March 2015, Tekashi uploaded videos of himself with a 13-year-old in her bra and panties, though he said she told him she was 18.

In October of that year, he accepted the New York City DA’s plea deal which included stipulations such as completing his GED by October 2017 and not be arrested or commit any other violations. Otherwise, he faced jail time and had to register as a sex offender.

Well, Tekashi has been in the headlines for numerous things – a LAX fight, arrest for choking a 16-year-old at the Galleria here in Houston and more.

NY Assistant DA Sara Weiss wrote a letter to his presiding judge requesting that Tekashi spend at least one to three years in prison because “defendant’s acknowledged membership in a violent Bloods set known as 9 Trey Bloods, along with an incident of gun violence perpetrated by this defendant’s entourage, make him an inappropriate candidate for adjudication as a Youthful Offender.”

