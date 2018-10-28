Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After 0-6 Start

The Rockets might be mired in an early-season slump but they aren’t the first to fire a head coach this season. That distinction belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers who axed Ty Lue on Sunday after the team dropped their sixth consecutive game to start the season against Indiana on Saturday (October 27).

Lue led the Cavs to three straight NBA Finals appearances and an NBA title in 2016. He finishes his Cavs tenure with 128 wins and 83 losses.

The news was met by criticism all over the NBA but Lue got support from former Cavs player LeBron James to current Cavs members such as J.R. Smith and Kevin Love.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

Kevin Love wrote, “You helped me see the big picture. Life changing experiences and teaching points. Nothing but love and admiration. Know we will work towards something greater together again. THANK YOU.”

