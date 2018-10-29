Leah’s Lemonade: Nicki & Cardi Beef “Rah Really Beat Cardi’s A**” [Audio]

If you’ve been a under a rock over the weekend than maybe you’ve missed the drama going on between Rah Ali, respectively Nicki Minaj’s best friend and Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s little sister. Their social media started when Hennessy claiming that The “Queen” Rapper leaked her sisters number on her social media. She posted a alleged screenshot of Cardi’s text showing the “Money”rapper getting threats as well as her infant baby Kulture.

Here a look at the screen records from Cardi’s old number according to her sister:

Well after all the accusations Nicki Minaj was not having it. She took to her podcast “Queen Radio” and aired what really went down during their infamous New York Fashion Week scuffle. Nicki says that she never leaked Cardi’s number because she never had it. She also said that the security guard wasn’t the person who put that knot of Cardi’s forehead…According to Minaj, it was her friend Rah Ali. Nicki says Rah really put the paws on Cardi but decided to go with the security guard story because she felt like she’d be sued if the real story came out. Nicki’s saying that she had a camera man there recording the whole incident but she’s better than putting out a video of Cardi B getting beat up. She ultimately said that’d she paid $100,000 to see who had the video. Fans thought she was willing to pay that much money for random video but the “Pink Friday” rapper cleared up exactly what she meant.

Here’s her tweet:

For the slow ones in the back on the blogs, I offered money for the footage from the venue. I have footage on my own camera but I was asking for the overhead footage that the venue may have. #QueenRadio. Y’all listen to snippets of my show & think y’all Albert Einstein. #DipVIDEO — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 29, 2018

Nicki also dropped the visuals for her new song “Drip” with Tyga. If you know any better Cardi will probably clap back…Sooner than later.

Want more stories?? Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above for all these stories and more.

Leah’s Lemonade: Nicki & Cardi Beef “Rah Really Beat Cardi’s A**” [Audio] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On The Urban Daily: