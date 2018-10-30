Vitamin Of The Day: Domestic Violence Awareness “Check On Your Strong Friends”

In cased you missed it on Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day… As we celebrate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Quick highlights that sometimes we don’t know if our friends being strong are really struggling with things we don’t know about. He stressed the importance of checking on your strong friends and continuing to be a support system for those you care about.

