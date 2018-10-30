Kanye West Breaks From Donald Trump: “I’ve Been Used To Spread Messages I Don’t Believe In”

Well, either Kanye West has arrived out of the Sunken Place or he’s mad about some T-shirts.

The Chicago rapper and fashion designer took to Twitter on Tuesday to distance himself from politics altogether saying, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

As for his realization? Kanye all but cites ultra-conservative Candace Owens and her “Blexit” campaign to pull black voters away from the “plantation” of the Democratic Party. “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West said.

Owens had previously said, “Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] is a renaissance and I’m blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero — Kanye West.”

The images on the “Blexit” site? Full of stock images and stolen images.

Kanye went on to thank his family and community for “supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.” He also expressed compassion for people seeking asylum and parents fighting to protect their children from violence and war — a break from Donald Trump who currently is using the migrant caravan heading to America as a political talking point on the eve of next week’s mid-term elections.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Now to see if he’ll ditch the MAGA hat…

