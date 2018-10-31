Last Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend of 2018

Quick Silva sat down with the creators of Ceasefire to talk about the last ceasefire weekend of 2018. Creators Erricka Bridgeford and Ogun about keeping Baltimore murder free for an entire weekend. Everyone in Baltimore is being asked to put the guns down for 72 hours. The organization has several events this weekend on the Baltimore Ceasefire Website.

