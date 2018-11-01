Say it ain’t so….Tyler Perry is getting rid of the whole black community’s favorite auntie…He said in 2019 we shouldn’t expect to see too much of Aunt Madea. The film mogul says that he feels like after years of playing the famed character, he’s ready to retire Madea. He says that he doesn’t want to be Madea’s age playing her character. Next year “A Madea Family Funeral” comes out and most people think this is the movie that will take out the gangsta granny. Is the culture really ready to say goodbye to Madea.

Omari Hadwick is opening up about an incident that happened with a fan a few months ago. He took to social media to talk about a fan became upset with after insisting that he take a picture with her He expressed that he does not take pictures with his fans while with his family, but according to his post she was upset by the rejection of the picture. Omari sounded off about the situation and said that people don’t know how his wife changed his life.

Here’s what he had to say:

Things got a little graphic but it’s clear that he loves his wife and kids. If you want more of the these stories plus Kanye West is retiring from politics…You have to listen for that!

Leah’s Lemonade: Tyler Perry Is Killing Madea in 2019 was originally published on 92q.com

Also On The Urban Daily: