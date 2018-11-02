We’ve had conversations about polygamy on the show but this time, we actually have a “Thruple” who came in studio to break down how they make it work!

Three polygamists Shantell, Shalaun, and Alex explain what it means to be polygamists, how their 3-way relationship works, & more on the Madd Hatta Morning Show. Alex says his limit is only two wives and together between he, Shantell and Shalaun, they have two kids together. He and Shalaun have been together for 19 years (!) and according to Alex, it was Shalaun’s idea to bring Shantell into their relationship!

Watch the “thruple” detail the rules of their relationship, how it first started, and what “polygyny” means in the full video below:

EXCLUSIVE: “Thruple” Explains Their Polygamous Lifestyle, Being In A 3-Way Relationship, & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

