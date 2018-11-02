Listen Will Smith and Martin Lawerence shook the universe when they announced that Lawerence was on board for a Bad Boy 3.

Here’s his Instagram announcement:

Well it didn’t take long for the speculations to begin about who would be joining the dynamic duo that is Will Smith and Martin Lawerence.

Well Gabrielle Union tweeted some emojis that let us know that she wants in on whatever is about to happen with the Bad Boys franchise.

Get your coin Gabby!

Since Trump has be elected for President there’s been a number of celebrities who claim that they are considering running for the highest office in the country. Well we can add a new name to the list. Akon says the current climate of this country has him considering running for the Oval office. If you want to hear what exactly made him consider the office make sure you listen to the link above for this story and more.

Leah’s Lemonade: Gabrielle Union Wants In On Bad Boys 3 was originally published on 92q.com

Also On The Urban Daily: