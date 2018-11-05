We now know what killed Rapper Mac Miller. The The L.A. County Coroner’s Office ruled is death an “accidental overdose.” The toxicology findings found that the rapper died from “mixed drug toxicity,” specifically fentanyl, coke, and alcohol. The amounts of each substance wasn’t enough to be deadly but the combination of all the substances was lethal. Miller was found by his assistant and was pronounced dead on the scene. There was a list of drugs found at his house like Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and generic Adderall.

Speaking of Mac, his last girlfriend Ariana Grande put out a song noting the late rapper. She put out “Thank You, Next” about all the lessons all her exes taught her. She mentioned her relationship with Detroit rapper Big Sean as well as her failed engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. Her lyrics says “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

If you want to know about how Rihanna ain’t playing with 45… Let’s just say Trump should be checking his mailbox for a possible cease and desist. Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above!

Leah’s Lemonade: Mac Miller’s Death Ruled “Accidental Overdose” was originally published on 92q.com

