Poll Worker Insults Voter With Blackface Comment At Houston Poll Location

It wouldn’t be Election Day without a little racism involved.

A black woman was insulted by a poll worker in North Houston who told her that maybe she could understand her if she wore her “blackface” makeup.

Rolanda Anthony, a black woman, attempted to vote at her polling location at Iglesia Bautista Libre in north Houston. A poll worker said there was an issue with her address in the system. She was told she had to fill out a form to fix it.

Juanita Barnes, the assistant election judge ran over to Anthony and told her it was illegal for her to try and change her address on Election Day. The two soon began to argue before Barnes, a white woman, told Anthony, a black woman, “If I were to wear my blackface make up, maybe you would understand what I’m telling you.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Anthony attempted to walk away but Barnes followed her through the polling place and continued to yell at her. Anthony told Barnes she was calling the police but said that Barnes threatened her claiming that the police would arrest Anthony because she’s black.

One of the poll workers quit in protest over what Barnes said. Harris County sheriff’s deputies filed a criminal assault charge against her.

