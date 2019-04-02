Dallas Charges Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By White Racist With A Felony, Lawyer Says

Authorities in Dallas charged a Black woman Tuesday with a felony who was seen on video brutally beaten by a racist white man, according to attorney S. Lee Merritt.
See Also: Prosecutor Blames Bail System For Allowing White Man To Leave Jail After Vicious Assault Of Black Woman
Earlier in the day, Dallas police were reportedly preparing to file felony criminal mischief charges against L’Daijohnique Lee for allegedly damaging her attacker’s pickup truck after she was beaten up on March 21.
Meanwhile, Austin Shuffield was released on $2,000 bond the same day he was locked up for attacking the 24-year-old woman. He was charged with misdemeanor assault
This is a developing story that will be updated.
