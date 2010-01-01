FRIDAY FIVE: Affion Crockett’s Biggest Skits

If you haven’t subscribed to comedian Affion Crockett’s Youtube page do it now. His sketch about coonery in hip-hop has been making the rounds but I don’t even think that’s his best work. Check out my picks for Friday Five.

5) Making The Band (part 4)

Nothing beats Chapelle’s spoof but the “mayonnaise with ketchup on it on some bread” as cheesecake is hilarity.

4) Hancock

This was better than the movie actually…

3) LIL WAYNE / JAY-Z “MR CARTER” SPOOF

He’s got Wayne’s flow down…

2) JOHN LEGEND SPOOF (THROWBACK)

The chest hair has me crying!

1) Jay’s Anatomy

The one that started it all from Nick Cannon’s “Short Circuits” show.

