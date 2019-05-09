Skins’ Sign Eight Draft Picks Including QB Dwayne Haskins

The Redskins announced that they have signed 8 of their draft picks including quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins, the first pick of the Redskins and 15th overall selection of the 2019 draft signed 4 Year deal with a 5-year team option.

Other signees include

Washington also inked RB Bryce Love, G Wes Martin, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Kelvin Harmon, CB Jimmy Moreland, and LB Jordan Brailford.

The only unsigned picks are first-round DE Montez Sweat (No. 26) and third-round WR Terry McLaurin.

