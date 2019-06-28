The Clippers are being reported as a destination for Kevin Durant. Jason Smith explains how for the last year, Jerry West, Steve Ballmer and the Clippers front office have done everything the way you’re supposed to when you try to reload. Now they’ve exceeded all expectations, made the playoffs and become a stable destination for any max free agent.

If Kevin Durant’s aim is to be looked at as the best player in the NBA bar none, what makes the claim more than coming to LeBron’s town and leading the Clippers to a title? He’d be a legend bigger than anyone. That’d be incredible…

Clippers Have Put Themselves in a Great Spot to Land Kevin Durant was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted June 28, 2019

