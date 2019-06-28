Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to Megan Rapinoe saying she’s not going to the White House. Jason Smith reminds everyone that Megan Rapinoe did her interview about not going to the White House in January. She’s not running around France right now talking politics. The article was published when it would get the biggest reaction and Mike Harmon says no matter the strategy of timing, it’s still an issue and discussion point for right now.

Agree or disagree with Megan Rapinoe’s comments, she’s not disrespecting the flag or our country by not wanting to visit the White House. She wants LGBTQ rights issues to be front and center. Just like NFL players wanted police relations to be front and center.

Megan Rapinoe Isn’t Disrespecting the Flag, She’s Standing Up for Beliefs was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted June 28, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: