D’Angelo Russell’s Agent Could Be a Roadblock to His Lakers Return

Chris B. Haynes: “In respects to D’Angelo Russell, I think there’s some interest and intrigue, but I don’t think Russell’s agent would want him back with the Lakers. Remember, when LeBron came over, his agent represents Julius Randle as well and both of those guys were out of there when LeBron came over so I don’t know if they would allow that to happen.”

Listen to NBA insider Chris B. Haynes join The Jason Smith Show to talk about the ongoing reports around All-Star Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, as the former no. 2 pick who once one of the most disgraced athletes in Los Angeles, is now one of the most attractive free agents of the summer.

After purging their roster, coaching staff, and front office the last couple seasons with former headliners Magic Johnson and Luke Walton out of the picture, the Lakers seem to be warming up to the prospects of bringing Russell, coming off the best season of his career, back to LA.

However, Haynes tells Jason Smith and Mike Harmon that he thinks Russell’s agent, Aaron Mintz, who also represents Julius Randle, may be a roadblock to the deal considering there may still be some bad blood between Mintz and the Lakers organization who went out of their way to banish both of his clients out of town prematurely and unapologetically.

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted June 28, 2019

