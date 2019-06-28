Lakers Using Cap Room For Another Max Would Be A Mistake

After moving even more players from the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers have now positioned themselves to sign another max free agent, placing them in contention for the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. However, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon believe that the Lakers signing another max contract would be the wrong decision, explaining why they should instead use that money to sign multiple solid role players and depth guys.

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted June 28, 2019

