Jason Smith believes that Kemba Walker leaving the Hornets is another indication that Michael Jordan is a failure as an Owner. Jason points to his lack of public presence and consistent lack of contention as evidence for Jordan’s shortcomings. However, Mike Harmon points out that MJ may be held to a different standard as an Owner; one that wouldn’t necessarily frame him as a failure.

Michael Jordan is a Terrible Owner was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted June 28, 2019

