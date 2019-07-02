The Washington Wizards look to bloster their backcourt by signing guard Isaiah Thomas. Terms have not been disclosed at this time.

Thomas was regarded as one of the nba’s top point guards. He finished fifth in the 2016-17 MVP voting after averaging 28.9 points per game and leading the Boston Celtics to the eastern conference finals. A hip injury during the conference finals have hampered Thomas every since.

The next season, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving and then moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season, he suited up for the Denver Nuggets, making his debut mid season. He would go on to play just twelve games during the regular season, averaging 8.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game.

Wizards Add Guard Isaiah Thomas was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: