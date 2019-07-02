On tonight’s edition of The Jason Smith Show, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon spoke to NBA Insider Ric Bucher to try and make sense of all the action after the first day of NBA Free Agency! Listen in as Ric breaks down what happened with Kevin Durant and the Knicks, why he and Kyrie are headed to Brooklyn, and where Kawhi Leonard might land!

Ric Bucher Says The Kevin Durant Injury Changed Everything was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 2, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: