The NBA has never seen its shortage of “super teams”. From Magic Johnson’s Lakers to Larry Bird’s Celtics, super teams have always been a part of the NBA. However, those teams were all created “organically”. When LeBron James joined the Miami Heat, it set off an era of player created super teams. Listen in as Chris Broussard and Rob Parker look at what LeBron’s set off and what could happen if Kawhi Leonard joins LeBron and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles!

LeBron James Is The Architect Of Player Generated Super Teams [Listen] was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Odd Couple Posted 10 hours ago

