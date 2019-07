Tuesday was all quiet on the Kawhi Leonard front. Listen in as Jason Smith makes the argument that the lack of updates about where Kawhi Leonard is going to play next year is actually good news for the Los Angeles Lakers, and why it remains likely that he suits up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next year!

Posted July 2, 2019

