Former Redskins Defensive Lineman Albert Haynesworth revealed on Instagram that he is in need of a Kidney transplant.

The 38-year-old Haynesworth has been dealing with health issues since his retirement from the NFL. In the post, which you can see below, Haynesworth also revealed that he suffered brain aneurysms in 2014 and has been dealing with Kidney Disease for some years now.

Haynesworth was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 draft. In 2009, he signed a seven-year $100 million contract with the Skins with a then-record $41 million in guaranteed money. He was a two-time All-Pro and in 2008 was named Defensive Player of the Year by the Sporting News.

Former Redskin Albert Haynesworth Reveals He Needs A Kidney Transplant was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On The Urban Daily: