Ben Maller breaks down the huge trade of Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets and explains why it was a bad trade on both sides. Ben expresses doubt that any of the picks the Thunder have acquired will turn into an MVP, and explains why he doesn’t see Westbrook and James Harden coexisting well.

By Ben Maller Posted July 12, 2019

