With Jason Smith out, Mike Harmon and Dan Beyer breakdown the Russell Westbrook trade to the Rockets. Dan Beyer argues that on the surface and on paper the Rockets are a better team after the trade and Mike says Daryl Morey being able to move Chris Paul while keeping James Harden happy is a win-win!

The Rockets Are a Better Team and That’s All That Matters was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 12, 2019

