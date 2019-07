Lakers F Jared Dudley joins Jason McIntyre & Chris Broussard on The Dan Patrick Show to talk about his new squad. He thinks LeBron and Anthony Davis is the best combo in the NBA and likes where they stand. And, he weighs in on the mounting rivalry with the cross-town Clippers.

By The Odd Couple Posted July 12, 2019

