With Chris Broussard out, Rob Parker and Jonas Knox break the news of Russell Westbrook being traded to Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and some picks! Jonas Knox argues that it was never Westbrook’s or Harden’s plan to break up in Oklahoma City Thunder and Rob Parker tells you why the Rockets needed to move away from Chris Paul no matter what.

Addition by Subtraction: Russell Westbrook and James Harden are Reunited! was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Odd Couple Posted July 12, 2019

