The Oklahoma City Thunder Are the Biggest Failures in NBA History

Rob Parker: “Is the phone not ringing off the hook at the OKC arena for ticket refunds??”
Jonas Knox: “The Oklahoma City Thunder should go down as the biggest failures in NBA history. It’s why when Kevin Durant left I didn’t feel the least bit sorry for OKC fans when they were dressed up as cupcakes. You’re a 45-year-old man dressed like a dessert!”
Westbrook was only one year into a 5-year, $206 million deal he signed last summer.
Check out the video below as Chris and Jonas believe Oklahoma City will go down as the biggest failures in NBA history considering they just put the finishing touches of their whitewashing of three of the greatest players in NBA history, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Westbrook; three first ballot Hall of Famers who all were teammates on the 2012 Thunder team who lost to LeBron and the Big Three in the Finals that year.
Is it possible for one franchise to blow that much otherworldly talent in this short of order? Chris and Jonas don’t think so.
