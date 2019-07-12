The Oklahoma City Thunder Are the Biggest Failures in NBA History

Rob Parker: “Is the phone not ringing off the hook at the OKC arena for ticket refunds??”

Jonas Knox: “The Oklahoma City Thunder should go down as the biggest failures in NBA history. It’s why when Kevin Durant left I didn’t feel the least bit sorry for OKC fans when they were dressed up as cupcakes. You’re a 45-year-old man dressed like a dessert!”

Rob Parker and Jonas Knox (filling in for Chris Broussard) discuss the Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a handful of first round draft picks.The move seemed imminent after Paul George requested the team send him off to Los Angeles to Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers, but it still was one of the biggest trades in NBA history to see an OKC icon like Westbrook, who has put up three consecutive legendary triple-double seasons in the prime of his career, be traded in this fashion. Listen toand(filling in for) discuss the breaking NBA news that was dropped late Thursday night that revealed the Oklahoma City Thunder were trading superstar point guardto the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a handful of first round draft picks.The move seemed imminent afterrequested the team send him off to Los Angeles to team-up withon the Clippers, but it still was one of the biggest trades in NBA history to see an OKC icon like Westbrook, who has put up three consecutive legendary triple-double seasons in the prime of his career, be traded in this fashion. Westbrook was only one year into a 5-year, $206 million deal he signed last summer. Check out the video below as Chris and Jonas believe Oklahoma City will go down as the biggest failures in NBA history considering they just put the finishing touches of their whitewashing of three of the greatest players in NBA history, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Westbrook; three first ballot Hall of Famers who all were teammates on the 2012 Thunder team who lost to LeBron and the Big Three in the Finals that year. Is it possible for one franchise to blow that much otherworldly talent in this short of order? Chris and Jonas don’t think so.

🚨@RobParkerFS1 & @TheJonasKnox react to the BREAKING NEWS. RT: @wojespn: Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vtRhPZ3rvw — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 12, 2019

By The Odd Couple Posted July 12, 2019

