Chicago Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street

On June 18, 2018, 17-year-old Erin Carey survived a gunshot wound to the head in Chicago. However, as he was lying in the street, a white sheet was thrown over him by the paramedics and he was left for dead, not being treated for an hour. Fox 5 reports, “Shortly after the shooting, TV cameras captured Carey moving under the sheet for at least 15 minutes.” He later died at the hospital.

Now the Chicago Paramedics are calling his death a “tragic error.” Carey’s family filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, “I can tell you that, yes, we have changed procedures in the aftermath of that tragic error.” He also said paramedics are now required to attach heart monitors to every patient to confirm their vital signs. That said, no one has been discipline for the incident.

The lawsuit from the family alleges that paramedics could have assessed the 17-year-old and taken him to a hospital for proper care and “at least a dignified transition into death.” The family accuses the paramedics and Chicago Fire Department for “conscious disregard” when they placed a white sheet over Erin Carey.

The lawsuit says Carey most likely would have survived if he had been treated soon and seeks damages “to prevent a repetition of these circumstances.”

The family has not spoken out recently but shortly after the shooting Carey’s father, Eric Carey, spoke at a televised news conference, saying, “Somebody truly dropped the ball on this. I think the Fire Department really dropped the ball on my son. Did you check and even see if he had a pulse?”

Fox 5 reports, “Erin Carey’s mother and administrator of estate, Mechelle Moore Carter, is suing the city and the unnamed paramedics who covered her son.”

Erin Carey was graduated from Evanston Township High School the same month he was killed.

We hope his family gets justice.

