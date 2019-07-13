Fresh off the Russell Westbrook trade to the Rockets and the return of Chris Broussard, The Couple with Chris and Rob Parker discuss the true impact of the trade for the Rockets, Thunder and Russell Westbrook’s legacy. Chris argues no matter what, Westbrook will have the same type of iconic status that Allen Iverson has and Rob agrees that the Rockets are better but will not win a championship.

The Odd Couple: Russell Westbrook is Iconic But Will Never Win a Championship was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Odd Couple Posted July 13, 2019

