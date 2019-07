The NFL Owners have submitted a proposed 18-game schedule with a 16-game limit for all players. Mike Harmon and Dan Beyer, sitting in for Jason Smith, breakdown the lunacy of the proposed plan and how this schedule shake up would mean the end of Fantasy Football.

Indecent Proposal: An 18-Game NFL Schedule Would Ruin Fantasy Football was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 13, 2019

Also On The Urban Daily: