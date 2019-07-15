R. Kelly Alleged Sex Slaves Post A Video From The Singer’s Condo In Trump Tower

07.15.19
R. Kelly was arrested last week on federal sex crimes charges. There have been reports that his alleged girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, are being held captive by his team and they were evicted from the singer’s condo. Other reports claim that parents of Savage fear the two have a suicide pact. However, they now posted a video from Trump Tower in Chicago.

In the video, which is mostly Clary talking, they say it is “fake news” that are in danger and they thank all of his fans. Watch below:

Police charged the singer in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, after which he was arrested at least twice more on related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. In addition, by May, a grand jury indicted Kelly with 11 more charges pertaining.

On the evening of July 11, he was walking his dog  and “was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force,” officials told News 4. This is his first time facing federal charges. CBS reports, “He is facing two separate federal indictments, one in northern Illinois and one in New York. The New York Eastern District was expected to file racketeering charges on Friday.” The Illinois charges are  sex trafficking, child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction of justice.

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King is being memed to a bump and grind hell. While the circumstances are disturbing, people are mocking the indignant attitude from Kelly and trying to turn himself into a victim. The 52-year-old is facing 70 years in prison after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 22. SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Arrested, His Lawyer Says: ‘All The Women Are Lying’ In case you missed it, Kelly offered implausible answers when he was questioned about his past with underage girls, like his illegal marriage to then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah. See the marriage certificate below: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwCOoU6WsAAAGRU.jpg "I beat my case," he cried to King in reference to his 2008 acquittal on child porn charges. "When you beat something, you beat it. You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody!" The charges Kelly is facing in 2019 are different from then the 2008 charges, which was just on child pornography. Nonetheless, the "Feelin' On Yo Booty" singer maintains his innocence. “Not true,” Kelly said when King asked him about “the other cases where women have come forward and said, ‘R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me emotionally and physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me in a black room where unspeakable things happened.’ This is what they’re saying about you.” Kelly got extremely emotional, saying, “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/CBSThisMorning/status/1103271779814957056 The latest charges against Kelly stem from attorney Michael Avenatti giving a pair of purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Increased interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage. See the memes below:

 

