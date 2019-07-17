Anthony Davis Says He’s the Best Player in the NBA

Anthony Davis: “I’m the best in the world. I think I do a lot of things that a lot of players can’t do as far as playing a complete game. I can play on the block, play on the perimeter, play defense on both ends, switch 1-5, guard, score the basketball. I want to be the most dominant player in the game, and I’m going to continue to do that. Obviously, you have players like Kawhi, KD, LeBron, Steph all of those guys who are the same way. They’re great players, talented players, Hall of Famers, and that’s what makes our game fun. Everyone wants to be the best in the league. Everyone wants to be the most dominant, and that’s when our competitive edge comes out on the floor and makes the game so fun to watch.”

Listen to Chris Broussard and Aaron Torres (filling in for Rob Parker) discuss Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis claiming that he’s the best player in the world, during a strange interview where Davis made the bold admittance and didn’t even protect himself with a ‘that’s the mentality all players must have’ type amendment at the end.

The 26-year-old has already been to six All-Star games, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks during his brief seven-year career, but the Davis comments seemed comically hyperbolic given the fact his Pelicans teams made it to the playoffs just twice in his seven seasons and made it out of the first round once. Being the ‘best player in the world’ would also obviously mean he’s better than established NBA champions the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Steph Curry.

Check out the audio below as Broussard and Torres blast Davis for the outrageous claim and make their true rankings of the best players in the NBA, with AD outside the Top 5 on both hosts’ lists.

