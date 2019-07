Listen to Jason Smith and Jonas Knox bid farewell to Big Baller Brand after a clearance sale went up at a Los Angeles volleyball tournament featuring the once $400 ZO2 sneakers being sold alongside a t-shirt, hoodie and a pair of socks for just $100.

R.I.P. Big Baller Brand was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 17, 2019

