Just how well thought out was Kevin Durant joining the Nets? Nets GM Sean Marks said he didn’t talk to KD before he announced. If that’s true, than there’s no question that the decision was rushed. Everyone thought he’d join the Knicks but when they balked and he still wanted to play in New York, the Nets were next best option available.

How about this option Kevin Durant might’ve had: Sign one year with a player option with Warriors, rehab, opt out after and see where the NBA is before you make your long-term decision? His decision to join the Nets comes off as forced and when things aren’t well thought out, it never ends well.

Kevin Durant Joining the Nets Wasn’t Well Thought Out was originally published on theteam980.com

By The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon Posted July 17, 2019

